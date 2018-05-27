Buhari's Psc Appointments Are Irregular-: Says Huriwa: 

Besides, the Rights group said the appointment of a Moslem to head the establishment of Police Service Commission has now ensured that all internal security institutions and the disciplinary Ombudsman of the nation's policing institution are headed without exception by citizens of same religious faith which directly offends the Federal Character Principles enshrined in the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria of 1999 (as amended).

HURIWA said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate the command and control of all the strategic security apparatuses including the Army, Police, Directorate of State services; National Intelligence agency; Nigeria Customs and Nigerian Immigration and now Police Service Commission in the hands of Nigerians of same Religious faith amounts to discrimination of other faiths and is a grave threat to national security.

HURIWA through the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, also specifically faulted the latest appointments into the Police Service Commission in which Mr President listed the names against Regional zones when the law setting up the body only recognises representation on some other grounds such as representatives of Women, Civil/Human Rights Community and the organised private sector.

HURIWA recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of former Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Musiliu Adeola Smith as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

HURIWA said the letter from the President erroneously stated that Mr. Smith, is representing South West even as HURIWA recalled that Musiliu Smith was the Police boss in Nigeria between May 1999 to March 2002 and if approved by the Senate, he would replace a former inspector- General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro.

HURIWA recalled that President Buhari is also seeking the approval of the Senate for the appointment of Justice Clara Bata. Ogunbiyi, retd as full time Commissioner of the PSC , representing the North West and Lawal Bawa, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, as a full time Commissioner.

HURIWA recalled that according to tge letter sent by President Buhari, members of the Commission are Mohammed Najatu, representing North West; Braimoh Adogame Austin, representing South South; Barrister Rommy Mom for North Central and Dr. Nkemka Osimiri Jombo- Ofo for South East.

HURIWA recalled that Buhari in the letter said, “in compliance with the provision of Sections 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria( As amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the understated names as the Chairman and members of the Police Service Commission, PSC. I attach herewith their CVs.“While thanking you immensely in anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the Distinguished Senate. Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

HURIWA however faulted the appointments on these regional and ethnic representations because according to it, the enabling Act ENACTED BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA in its PART I-ESTABLISHMENT, ETC OF THE POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION; the law stated thus: "1. - (1) There is hereby established a body to be known as the Police Service Commission (In this Act referred to as “the Commission”).

(4th January, 2001) Commencement

Establishment of the Police Service Commission

(2)The Commission-

(a.) shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal; and (b) may sue or be sued in its corporate name

(3) The headquarters of the Commission shall be at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

2. - (1) The management of the Commission shall vest in the following members, whose appointment shall be in line with the Federal Character provision

of the Constitution-

(a) a Chairman who shall be the Chief Executive of the Commission; (b) a retired Justice of the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal;

(c) a retired Police Officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police; (d) one representative each of -

Management of the Commission

A4 2001 No. 1

(i.) Women interest;

(ii.) the Nigerian Press;

(iii.) Non-Governmental human rights organisations in Nigeria (iv) organized Private Sector;

(v) the Secretary to the Service Commission".

The Rights group recalled that in all of the above provisions there was no mention of appointments on those regional grounds even though the law clearly provided for respect to the constitutional provision of federal Character Principles which if a total interpretation of the key security appointments made by the current government is to be taken, would show clear violations of this constitutional provisions.

HURIWA has therefore asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians the basis for the appointment of these Nigerians who are to represent their Ethnic groups instead of complying strictly with the letters and wordings enshrined in the enabling law setting up the Police Service Commission. The group has therefore asked the National Assembly to ensure compliance to the law which was enacted by the National Assembly. The Nigerian Union of Journalists should demand that a journalist is also appointed as a Federal Commissioner in the Police Service Commission just as it stated that it may petition the National Assembly to compel the hierarchy to demand strict compliance to the letters of the law.