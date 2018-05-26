At the tail end of a lion

Glows the burnished iron

Founded weighing diversities

Our cities are built on adversities

We as rabbits in the hole

That is our habit as a whole

The blazing bombs in full flight

Celebrate our documentary plight

Peaceway is so narrow

For lamps in wheelbarrow

Dread and death on night call

To celebrate graves as mortars fall

Here is another weekend

For a regionalised weak end

Now numerically no soul craves

For a visit to those geometric graves

The bells of hate we ring

Body bagged, in peace we sing

Indeed in the breastplate of terror

Reigns the tyrannical emperor of error

SEEKING DAWN TO DETAIL

Working on details

Seeking dawn to detail

Dewdrops offered to retail

The departed dark hawks' tails

They have gone

In the wagons of gun

They have touched down

With their made in death gown

Our wears in tears

Our tears end in wears

Bunches of amputee rear

With baskets of livers to bear

Ladies' handbags

Like scarce icebergs

Reign with our eyes bags

The angriest midnight drags

Those angry allies

Like lightning they fly

In fires and furies they rely

Celebrating deadly adversaries