General News | 26 May 2018 20:55 CET

Christian democratic movement urges churches to teach Christian democracy

By wole adedoyin
It is hightime the churches in Nigeria should start teaching Christian Democracy in their churches as to achieve their goals of involving their members in the nation’s politics.

Addressing Christians in Lagos during a workshop organized by the Christian Democratic Movement (CDM) for Christians in Politics. Mr. Wole Adedoyin, the National Chairman of CDM said the church as an influential institution in society should entrench Christian democracy values into its members especially during Sunday schools and special sessions.

According to him, “Christian democracy is a political ideology that emerged in nineteenth century under the influence of Catholic social teaching as well as neo-Calvinism. Christian political ideology advocates for commitment to social principles. It was conceived as a combination of modern democratic ideas and traditional Christian values incorporating the social teachings espoused by the Catholic, Lutheran, reformed and Pentecostal traditions in various parts of the world.”

Christian Democracy is currently influential in Europe and Latin America, although it is also present in other parts of the world.


