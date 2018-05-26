Children: Our Future and Pride – Osodieme

Wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called for utmost care and keen interest in the upbringing of children. Congratulating the young ones on this year’s Children’s Day, she noted that children are the future of the nation our pride therefore, they must be groomed with utmost care and protected by everyone.

Osodieme made the observation over the weekend in commemoration of the 2018 Children's Day celebration.

A statement signed on her behalf by Chief Media Officer, Emeka Ozumba, Osodieme noted that the theme of this year's celebration: 'Creating Safe Spaces for Children' is very apt and could not have been chosen at a better time than now that our nation is plagued by uncertain future which threatens the country's future and stability.

Her words: "In spite of glaring challenges that have put more pressure on families, we can't ignore the fact that the future belongs to our children and they will become the product of what we sow in them. Therefore, let us show them love by creating safe and conducive spaces where we can teach them the truth; to imbibe the fear of God and manifest it always."

Osodieme commended the efforts of government aimed at providing safety cushions for children through child-friendly policies that have been domesticated in Anambra State. She assured that her NGO, CAFE will remain steadfast in its support of government's initiatives and sustenance of advocacy for good maternal and child healthcare while pressing for other safety-nets for their well-being of the children in homes across the state.

Osodieme urged parents not to be deterred by daily challenges. Rather they should strive to shield the children from the vagaries of life by ensuring that the homefront becomes a haven of peace. She congratulated the children on the 2018 Children's Day celebrations and urged them to remain focused on their studies and learning good conducts at home and in the society.