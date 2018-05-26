'It's true' – Eminem reacts after Nicki Minaj publicly admitting to dating him

Nicki Minaj shared a video to Instagram of herself rapping along to her verse on YG's newest single, Big Bank. But one lyric — referencing Eminem , aka Slim Shady — had fans asking questions.

Nicki raps, “Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M, Once he go black, he'll be back again.” This naturally had fans wondering whether Nicki and Eminem are dating. One fan even asked the rapper on Instagram if they were an item, and Nicki responded with three simple letters. … “yes.” Nicki Minaj Instagram comments. (Photo: Instagram/Sophie Ludel)

Fans swarmed to social media to respond, and it seemed many were divided on whether Nicki was telling the truth or just trolling them.

This also drew Eminem's attention and he also 'confirmed' their relationship status which Nicki said she wanted to keep private till the wedding date.

He joined Nicki in trolling fans who were already accusing them of dating just because she mentioned his name in the lyrics of one of her rap songs.

Lol. This is coming after Nicki had been linked to rapper Nas, shortly after dating Meek Mill.

Yahoo/Tsr