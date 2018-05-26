ICRC Distributes Varieties of Seeds To 50,000 Borno farmers

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has commenced the distribution of 4,000 metric tonnes of assorted seeds to 50,000 farmers in Borno State.

The distribution was targeted at reducing the effect of Boko Haram insurgency, which displaced over two million people in Borno state which was the epic centre of the nine years crisis.

Conducting journalists round the ICRC warehouse in Maiduguri today where the seeds and food items are packaged before they were transported to the local government areas, the ICRC Head Sub delegation office in the town, Mr. Beat Mosimann said the seeds were distributed to farmers in Kukawa, Mobbar, Monguno and Kala Balge local government areas of the state.

He added that each of the estimated 50,000 farmers would receive between five and eight different types of cereal and vegetable seeds, which is best, suited to the location of their farms.

Mr. Beat also said that the farmers would also be given food to ensure that the seeds are not consumed during the lean season.

“since the rains are expected soon in Borno state, many farmers who have lost everything due to the armed conflict urgently need seeds to cultivate their lands and start producing food for their families again," Beat said.

Mosimann further revealed that about 250,000 individuals were expected to benefit from the intervention which would have already commenced farming and would be winding up on June 7.

He also noted that the distribution was being coordinated by other relief organisations which provided assistance in other areas of the state.

Mr. Beat further said that about 130 trucks will be transporting the assistance out of the warehouse to the distribution locations in the state and the seeds being distributed to the farmers include rice, millet, pepper, melon, onion, maize and sorghum.