Shettima Launches Neighbourhood Watch Scheme For MMC, Jere LGC

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has today Saturday initiated and launched a pilot security scheme tagged, "The Neighbourhood Watch" for Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere LGA which comprises of Maiduguri city, the state capital.

He said this was in fulfilment of constitutional obligations as a government as contained in section 14 sub section 2 paragraph A of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria which provided that, " the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government",

Launching the scheme at Ramat square Maiduguri, he said, the role that the Civilian JTF has played in complimenting the efforts of the Nigerian armed forces in the restoration of peace in the state deserved a tribute and commendation.

The governor added that it was in recognition of the voluntary efforts and sacrifices of the Civilian JTF that resulted to the emergence of transforming the services of the vigilante youths to be backed by law and guided accordingly.

According to him, all the recruited CJTF should restrict themselves only to their respective neighbourhood without any interference with the other neighbourhoods to ensure issues of drug abuse, burglary, theft, vandals and other crimes were checked based on the established mechanism drawn for the CJTF to operate by arresting and handing over culprits to the nearest police station or law enforcement agents.

Shettima however warned the CJTF to conduct themselves respectfully and not to misuse the legal power given to them to molest, embarrass or humiliate anybody.

The Coordinator of the scheme who is also the State Attorney General and State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan in his remark said the scheme was initiated following the circumstances that led to the emergence of the CJTF and their contributions to the counter terrorism operations in the state .

He noted that the CJTF as a voluntary group that emerged as a self defence mechanisms without any legal framework but because of the important role the vigilante group play having been accepted by the conventional security organizations as a useful partner in the fight against terrorism and other crimes, the state government deemed it necessary to give the CJTF a legal backing with the passage of the Borno State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment Agency Law.

According to him, the law encompasses the CJTF, vigilante groups and Youth Vanguards who have volunteered to work for the promotion and maintenance of peace and security in their neighbourhoods.

SAG said the law empowers the governor to constitute a commute for the purpose of training youth Vanguards to carry out other functions as he may specify which empowers him as Chief Security Officer of the state to inaugurate "The Neighbourhood Watch" to consolidate on the gains already achieved in the restoration and sustenance of peace , law and order in our communities.

Barrister Lawan however maintained that the 25,000 selected CJTF were thoroughly and rigorously screened and trained by relevant security agencies, especially the SSS while calling on the public to give them full support and cooperation hence security is a collective responsibility.

He also denied the allegation that some members of the CJTF were involved in homicide and crime offences in some wards of the Maiduguri city but noted that anybody found guilty of any offence among them was prosecuted and will not be spared.

The SAG disclosed that 27 new brand Toyota and Ford models Four Wheel Drive Pick Up Vans were purchased for the each of the wards in MMC and Jere LGC comprising of 10 wards in MMC and 15 wards in Jere LGC but 2 wards of MMC , namely Lamisla Jabbamari and Maisandari wards had additional CJTF and vehicles due to their large size and coverage while each ward has 100 CJTF.

Thus, a total of 25,000 CJTF recruited and 27 vehicles provided to them with 10,000 CJTF and 12 vehicles for MMC and 15, 000 CJTF and 15 vehicles for Lere LGC.

He added that the CJTF were to work in collaboration with the Police Force as there was a police station in each of the wards of the two LGAs that formed the state capital, Maiduguri city, pointing out that, the vehicles were to also assist in conveying the sick or I'll at nights during curfew and checkmates vandalism, theft, burglary and stealing especially at night during the curfew in neighbourhoods.