Armed robber shot dead by policeman in Ogun

An armed robbery suspect has been shot dead by men of the Ogun State Police Command at Fidiwo area of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the armed robbery suspect was killed during a gun duel between his gang and the policemen.

According to him, "The police at Isara Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call that armed robbers were operating on the expressway and dispossessing commuters of their belongings.

"The Divisional Police Officer at the division, Yussuf Taiwo led his men to the scene, on sighting the Policemen; they opened fire on them while the Policemen retaliated."

At the end of the gun duel, one of the robbers was shot dead while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wound."

"Recovered from him is a cut to size locally made pistol while the two Bajaj motorcycles they used for the operation were also recovered."

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.