Democracy Day 2018: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

Federal government has declared Tuesday, 29th May as public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Democracy Day.

In a statement signed by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr. M.B Umar, the minister urged all Nigerians to trust and support the government in its commitment to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy.

The Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration yesterday Friday in Abuja on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and pledged government’s continued dedication to entrenching democracy in the polity.