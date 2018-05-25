Outgoing GOC 7 Div NA Thanks COAS, TC, NGOs, Media.... As 7 Div NA Organizes Send Forth Dinner

The outgoing GOC, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Major General Ibrahim Mani Yusuf has expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff COAS Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for giving him the opportunity to serve as the GOC of the largest Division of the Nigerian Army in the country for at least one year.

He also thanked the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command, Major General Rigors Nicholas, staff of the 7/Division, Governor Kashim Shettima, International NGOs, Borno state government and good preppie of Borno, security agencies and other para military services as well as the vigilante group Civilian JTF and hunters for their support and contributions to the military and 7 Division in particualr during his stay.

The GOC stated who this Thursday at the Conference Hall of Command Guest House maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri during his send forth iftar and dinner also said that during his one year leadership, the division recorded lots of achievements in its operations with the support and cooperation of the NAF Team and other security agents.

He added that thousands IDPs were rescued from the captivity of the boko Haram insurgency and as part of the Federal government policy and Nigerian army mandate on humanitarian support, the division has rendered lot of humanitarian services to the IDPs and surrendered Boko Haram insurgents as well as the leaders in line with the international standard through its military civil relations.

General Yusuf prayed for continued synergy in all operations while acknowledging the contributions and support of all the stakeholders in the security operations including the CJTF urging them to also extend same and even more support and cooperation to his successor.

He noted that the division has enjoyed optimum cooperation in the discharge of its responsibility while praying for the souls of the fallen heroes, calling on the diplomatic Corp to continue to relate with the division in all it's activities.

Yusuf assured continuous humanitarian support in the division operations pointing out that the boko Haram insurgents have been degraded despite the soft target IEDs as signs of their weaknesses

He also thanked the media for their coverage of the military activities while urging the media to be objective in their reportage and reduce or stop promoting activities of the insurgents and give priority to the counter insurgency operations of the military in the interest of the nation.