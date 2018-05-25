7 Div Nigerian Army Gets New GOC

Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu has taken over the command of 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri as Acting GOC Friday as the outgoing GOC, Major General Manu Ibrahim Yusuf handed over the affairs of the division and proceeded to take over his new assignment as the Director, Nigerian Army Consult at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

At his maiden press briefing, held at the 7 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Acting new GOC acknowledged and appreciated the achievements of the outgoing GOC pledging to build on the achievements recorded so far by his predecessor.

He also promised to carry all and sundry along on board as he believe in open door policy and also vowed to carry the division to greater heights, stressing that, he believe also in team building and will continue to build on the team work his predecessor has established in the discharge of his duty.

General Biu further said that he will try as much as possible to establish strategic leadership in the division while wishing the outgoing GOC a prosperous life and success in his new task at the Army headquarters Abuja.