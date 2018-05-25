PDP alleges APC is funding Ekiti election with Abacha loots, Says; "77-man committee a gathering of looters, show of hatred for Nigerians"
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has accused the
President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC)
government of plotting to fund the July 14 governorship election in
the State with part of the Abacha loots and funds from the country’s
crude oil sales.
The party, which described the 77-man campaign committee set up by the
All Progressives Congress (APC) on the State governorship election as
a “gathering of looters that will make the PDP victory in the July 14
election sweeter and memorable,” added that; “appointment of the Kebbi
State Governor, Atiku Bagudu as chairman of the committee was a
demonstration of the APC love for corruption.
The PDP said the 77-man campaign committee was another clear
demonstration of the APC’s hatred for Nigerians, asking; “Was such
committee set up on the nation’s economic problems, killings by
herdsmen and hunger that is ravaging the country to the extent that
Nigerians are committing suicide?”
State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, said in a release
issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday that it was funny that a party that
claimed to be fighting corruption could appoint someone who was
declared wanted in the United Kingdom for fraud to lead its campaign
in Ekiti.
“It is on record that Governor Atiku Bagudu allegedly opened several
bank accounts with Deutsche Morgan Greenfell Bank where funds stolen
from Nigeria were lodged, but falsely claimed that the huge funds were
proceeds from his legitimate private businesses in oil and trading.
“The British Embassy in Washington wrote to the United States
Department of State to make a formal request with reference number
34/03 dated April 11, 2003 for the extradition of Bagudu to its
territory to face trial and the United States District Court for the
District of Columbia on May 7, 2003 issued a warrant for his arrest.
“On May 22, 2003, he was finally nabbed on the streets of Houston,
Texas by two officers and was consequently detained for about 60 days
while a court proceeding was on to facilitate his extradition.
“On November 19, 2003, his wife, Aisha A. Bagudu signed his bail bond
of $500,000 cash, prompting his return to Nigeria. On his return to
Nigeria, Bagudu actually refunded to the Central Bank of Nigeria
through the office of the National Security Adviser the sum of
$604,743,187.19, £60,090,984. 93 and an additional £5.25m. The then
CBN Director of Foreign Operations, M. R Rasheed acknowledged the
refunds in a letter to Bagudu routed through the NSA.
“Today, the same Bagudu is the one that will lead APC campaign in
Ekiti State and President Buhari, who claimed to be fighting
corruption will stand beside him on the campaign podium to seek for
votes.
“In other words, President Buhari and his APC will come to Ekiti to
use corruption to seek for votes and return to Abuja preach
anti-corruption after losing the election.”
While declaring that the APC 77-man APC committee, which was described
as the Biblical Army of the Philistines going into battle with the
Israelites, the PDP Chairman said; “If they like, they can gather all
their governors, National Assembly members, States House of Assembly
members and make President Buhari the campaign chairman, the party
will be defeated by the might of Ekiti people.”