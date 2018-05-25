Delta Government Speaks On Its Readiness To Host Senior African Athletics Championship

In fulfillment of the pledge by the Delta State government to host the Senior African Athletics Championship, the State government has approved the contract for additional works and variation of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The State Executive Council (SEC) gave the nod Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, speaking after the meeting in Asaba, disclosed that the approval is a follow-up to that given for the completion of the second phase outstanding works in the stadium last month by the EXCO.

He further revealed that the EXCO officially approved the hosting of the 21st edition of the Senior African Athletics Championship, tagged 'Asaba 2018' which is scheduled to hold from August 1 to 5, 2018.

Mr. Ukah stated that to show the seriousness that Governor of the state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has attached to the project, the Governor took all members of the Council on an inspection visit to the stadium immediately after the meeting to see the extent of work done so far.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the meeting also approved the Implementation Design and Expenditure Plan for 2018/2019 cycle of job creation programmes, the Skill Training Entrepreneur Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP), as part of the state government's drive to create wealth.