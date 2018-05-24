Delta APC Secretariat Under Lock

Days after two parallel congresses were held by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter, the party’s secretariat located along the popular Nnebisi road, opposite City Complex is still deserted.

The Senator Ovie Omo-Agege-led faction neither the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led faction is bold enough to occupy the secretariat since Saturday 19th and Monday 21st 2018 when the different parallel congresses were conducted at Saint Mullumba College and College of Education both in Asaba respectively.

It was reliably learnt that bloodbath looms if any of the factions dare go close to the secretariat to occupy it.

Investigations however, revealed that both aggrieved factions would come to a round table for peace talk in order for the state chapter to have delegates for the national congress which is still ahead.