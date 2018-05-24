Henry Okafor, Where Is the Man?

What is happening in Imo APC today started with three actors: Governor Okorocha (who thinks his son-in-law is the most credible candidate amongst all the aspirants contesting for the gubernatorial primaries in Imo APC), the Osemoto-born Dr Prince Henry Okafor (who earnestly sought for the man after Governor Okorocha’s heart, and lured the Governor to show us the man), and the Owerri Municipal Council APC chieftains who earnestly played the evil genius and made bold to ask Okorocha to show them the man, whom purportedly they made up their minds to support).

Perhaps, Gov Okorocha in simplicity of association took them as submissive and cooperative, and thus hilariously unveiled the man at earliest stage. Perhaps, Prince Henry Okafor thought the man would have been his heartthrob, and then invested his funds, efforts, calculations and planning towards the ‘unknown man’ and perhaps being disappointed, he vanished. Perhaps too, as an insider, he might have known the man right from onset but decided to invest on him as a prelude to garnering followers who symbiotically will feature the man successful and also help him through his own Federal House of Reps bid.

But then, why remove the paired image of your dear Governor? Why change your posters and bill boards? When and where did you make the Alliance with Christ, is it on the road to Emmaus? You cannot bring us to the road and run back, we most journey together to the destination of your new discovery, where the Imo Man Is.

Of a truth, “the man” is an unknown person, and could be assumed to be any person Gov Okorocha and his rumour monger, Dr Prince Henry Okafor shows us. The Ghanaian literary artist, Ayi Kwei Amah (Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born) centred his narrative on ‘The Man,’ an undefined man, and never failed to show his readers the man. The biblical Samarian Woman called her people to come and see “a man, who...” (John 4:9), the unknown man, who is best identified by the inviter. The Johannine Gospel talks of Philip telling Nathaniel that he has found ‘the man’ and for his doubts, he urged Nathaniel to “Come and see” (John 1:45-46).

In these three instances, the inviters did not abandon their invitees and ran away. Their findings were discoveries of les nouveaux arrivés. No good inviter invites et s’en fuit! The joy of the discovery that prompted the hilarious invitation gives staying power. Lack of staying power shows and proves deceit from the part of the inviter. It proves lack of credibility, of a truth, such a one is like a hit and run driver.

The woman of Samaria invited people to come and see the man, she showed them the man and stood by him, as a proof of her enticement to the discovery, and the people were blessed. Philip brought his brother Nathaniel who never believed anything good can come out of Nazareth, and urged him to ‘come and see’ and like the Imo ideal author, Ann Nlemadim, Seeing Is Believing. Philip stood his ground and made sure his invitees profited from the man.

Imolites, social critics and sympathizers of the two warring camps in Imo APC all point at Dr Prince Henry Okafor as the man behind the crises rocking the Imo APC today. Why should he search for ‘the man,’ and when he saw him and invited us, he could not have the staying power to introduce him to us and stand by him as exemplary for our invitation. Of a truth, we feel deeply deceived, embarrassed and mortified, with the speed upon which Dr Okafor fled from the scenario where the man he invited Imolites to come and see, is.

Why the flight Dr Okafor? We thought you all are of one family. It was the book of Proverbs 17:17 which said that ‘A friend is a friend at all times and out of adversity, a brother is made.’ Has Dr Prince Henry Okafor turned to the biblical Cain? Henry Okafor, where is your brother, the man you invited us to come and see? Are you no longer your brother’s keeper? “And God asked Cain, where is your brother Abel? And he replied, I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Gen 4:9). Why should a brother betray brother if not for greed, selfishness and depravity?

Henry Okafor like the early morning rooster, woke all political consciousness up in the State for a certain man that only him knows much about. The man captured his fantasies such that he invited all Imolites to come and see, and at the long run, he abandoned his invitees and the man, and run away. Is he worth following anywhere? Is he reliable as a man that invites others? Will he not abandon his followers again in the area he finds interest and scamper for selfish comfort?

So what is wrong with the man he invited us to come and see? Where is the man? Is he in Rescue Mission camp or in Destiny Camp, or in Home Base’s Divine Mandate Organisation? Where is the man, Dr Prince Henry Okafor? If we can’t see the man you invited Imolites to come, and see and have you our invitee stand by him, that’s betrayal and could be likened to the shepherd that always cried out to his villagers that wolf has some.

Why hibernate Prince Henry? Are you on sabbatical leave or have you kissed that your man like Judas and fled? If you hibernated, please come out, we need some clarifications from you now. If you are on sabbatical leave, please return now, the time has ended. If you kissed, French or Greek type, please remember the rope as end point.

Whoever cooked soap should use his head first for experiment on its foaming qualities. Of a truth, half way to leading us to the man, is half way to your new discoveries, Prince Okafor, please emerge from wherever you hibernated to and show us the man you invited us to see.

Please show us the man and stand by him. His father trusted you most and permitted your scare crowing. Why betray them? Is it fair? Please return with immediate effect and show us where the man is, or we will not believe any of your invitations for followership again. You can’t fool us twice. Twice beaten, twice shy, remember. Show us where you kept the man now. Where is the man, Prince Henry Okafor?