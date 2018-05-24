N6.3bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Plateau Gov, Jang N100m Bail

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos on Thursday, May 24, 2018 granted bail to a former Governor of Plateau State David Jang, accused of misappropriation of state funds to the tune of N6.3billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Jang, a servIng senator, on a 12-counts charge of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds, alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, Yusuf Gyang Pam, who is also accused of using his office for personal enrichment to the tune of N11.5million.

Arraigned on May 16, Jang allegedly embezzelled some special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, two months to the end of his tenure as Governor in 2015.

The funds were released by the CBN for disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises in the State under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, MSMEDF.

Ruling on the bail application today, Justice Longji admitted Jang to bail in the sum of N100millon with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a first class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction of the court and must deposit his international passport with the court.

The court also granted Jang's co-accused, Pam, bail in the sum of N50million with one surety who must be a Permanent Secretary in the State Service. The surety must also surrender his international passport to the Court.

The case has adjourned to July 17 - 19, 2018 for trial.