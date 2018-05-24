Osun 2018: Adeoti storms APC Secretariat, get party leadership's endorsement

The Secretary to Osun State Government (SSG), Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti who is also one of the governorship aspirants for the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state today stormed the Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress in Osogbo to express his intention to contest in the race.

Speaking at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeoti said he was there to meet leadership of the party in the state to notify the party leaders about his intention to contest for the Osun governorship position in September.

Adeoti who was received by the Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun and Secretary, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile expressed optimism that if the party conducts free and fair primary, he would win the APC ticket and also win the general election.

He lauded Aregbesola for performing excellently in his two term in office and vowed to sustain the legacies of the Aregbesola government.

The Chairman of the party while making his remarks said Adeoti is eminently qualified in all ramifications and prayed that the SSG would get the party ticket and win the governorship election.