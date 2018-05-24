Court sentences 25-year-old man to death by hanging in Osun over murder

A High Court in Osun state has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Tajudeen Ganiyu who killed a 4-year-old boy, Tesleem Bakare in October 2017 to death by hanging.

The information officer of the Osun State Ministry of Justice, Mr Opeyemi Bello told The Nigerian Voice that the convict slaughtered the little boy like a ram.

During his trial on February 14, 2018, he admitted guilty of murder and claimed that he was mentally ill.

The judge said the convict did not give a satisfactory evidence of where he has been confirmed or treated for mental problem.

"The accused did not exhibit any sign of insanity in the box as observed by the court. He answered all questions satisfactorily in the box during the proceedings."

The Legal Aid Council, who represented the convict, Mrs. Esther Napoleon, prayed the court to be merciful in sentencing the convict, noting that he is a first offender.

Justice Falola convicted the accused to death as he ruled that the convict should be hanged by the neck till he will die.