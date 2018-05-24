Shekarau Docked for N950m Scam, Granted N100m Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today May 24, 2018 arraigned the trio of Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano State; Aminu Bashir Wali and Mansur Ahmed before Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a 6-count charge of Conspiracy and Money Laundering to the tune of N950,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only).

The defendants allegedly collected the sum of N950,000,000, part of the $115,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifteen Million Dollars) allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

It was further alleged that the said money was shared among the PDP chieftains without going through a financial institution, in violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

One of the charge read that “You Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Bashir Wali on or about the 27th March, 2015 within the Kano Judicial division of the Federal High Court , retain, took possession and control of the cash sum of N950,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of an unlawful act of Deizani Allison Madueke to wit: gratification , commits an offence contrary to Section of 15 (1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act”.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

Counsel for the prosecution, Johnson Ojogbane requested the court for trial date in view of the plea of the defendants.

The defence counsel Ologunolisa Sam, SAN moved bail application on behalf of his clients, urging the court to admit them to bail on self recognizance.

Ojogbane on the other hand responded with 19 paragraph counter affidavit urging the court to refuse bail.

After listening to the arguments by the parties, Justice Abubakar granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million) each and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties shall be a civil servant in either federal or state service not below the rank of director. The other surety shall own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. The court also ruled that the sureties must swear an affidavit of means while the Certificate of Occupancy in respect of the landed property shall be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court. Also the defendants were ordered to submit their international passports to Deputy Chief Rigistrar..

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 26, 2018 for the commencement of trial.