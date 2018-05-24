General News | 24 May 2018 11:58 CET
Power Ministry Invites Bidders for Solar Mini-Grid Project
The federal ministry of Power, Works and Public Housing (Power Sector), is inviting qualified bidders to express their interest for the construction of a grid-connected solar mini-grid project at Torankawa, Sokoto State.
Eligibility requirements for interested contractors:
- Evidence or certificate of incorporation with the corporate affairs commission (Cac) including form Cac 2 and Cac 7;
- Evidence of company income tax clearance certificate for the last three years (2015- 2017) valid till December 31, 2018;
- Evidence of current pension compliance certificate valid till December 31, 2018;
- Evidence of current Industrial Training Fund (Itf) compliance certificate valid till December 31, 2018;
- Evidence of current Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (Ns1tf) compliance valid till December 31, 2018;
- Evidence of registration on the National Database of Federal Contractors;
- Sworn affidavit disclosing whether or not any officer of the relevant committees of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power Sector) or the Bureau of Public Procurement is a former or present Director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and to confirm that all information presented in its bid is true and correct in all particulars;
- Company must have audited accounts for last three years (2015, 2016 and 2017) stamped by a Registered Auditor;
- Evidence of financial capability to execute the project including reference letter from a reputable commercial bank indicating willingness to provide credit facility or the execution of the project;
- Company profile with the curriculum of key stuff to be deployed for the project, including copies of their academic professional qualifications;
- Verifiable documentary evidence of at least three similar jobs executed in the last five years including letters of awards, valuation certificates, job completion certificates and photographs of the projects.
- List of plants/ equipment with proof of ownership/ lease;
- Current practicing license by Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria to undertake engineering projects;
- Evidence of license/ certification by Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency for electrical contractors and solar installers for corporate/ individual