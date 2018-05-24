Catholic priest urges Buhari to act fast on insecurity

A Catholic priest in Osogbo, Osun State, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Ajayi has urged President Muhhamadu Buhari to take necessary actions without further delay to curb the problem of insecurity in the country.

In a chat with The Nigeria Voice, Ajayi who is also the Vicar General of the Osogbo Catholic diocese said lives should be valued and protected.

Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo on the sideline of a peaceful protest by members of Catholic church, Ajayi urged the Federal Government and security agencies to act on time and to stop killings of innocent lives.

The Catholic mission faithful who dressed in their various church uniform converged at Jaleyemi area and marched to the popular Olaiya junction before proceeding to the Osun State House of Assembly where a statement of concerns was presented to the Speaker, Hon. Najeem Salaam.

The placards displayed by the demonstrators has: "Enough is Enough," " Stop Incessant Killings Now" "Embrace The Culture of Life, not that of killing " "FG should bring Killer herdsmen to justice," "Provide job for youths and not guns" "Human lives are sacred, protect lives" among others inscriptions.

The Bishop condemned the murder of of two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Fr. Felix Tyolaha as well as seventeen other Catholic faithful by a gang of terrorists in Benue state during morning Mass.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salaam while receiving the protesters said the lawmakers would take appropriate steps on their demands.

In a press statement by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Goke Butika, he said sanctity of human lives must not be compromise for any reason, be it banditry, politics or terrorism.

He assured the protesters that their voice would be heard in the resolution of parliament. He condemn the killings and call for overhauling of security architecture in the country.