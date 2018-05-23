Osun CSDP trains desk officers on Community Driven Development approach

The Osun State Agency for Community and Social Development (CDSP) today trained its desk officers drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as all the local government areas in the state on Community Driven Development (CDD) approach as the best way to ensure substance of donor-funded projects in the state.

The General Manager of Osun CSDP, Mrs Funmi Aderonke Abokede while speaking during the training in Osogbo, the state capital described CDD as bottom up approach that enables the beneficiaries of projects in their respective communities to partake actively in the process of implementing the project from conception to completion stage.

She explained that the training was aimed at equipping CSDP desk officers on CDD as the right approach development

Abokede highlighted the pragmatic approaches to engaging stakeholders on donor-funded projects in their community and ensure that they are fully involved.

Abokede charged local government chairmen in the state to embrace the CDD approach to ensure effectiveness of the projects in their respective local government areas.

She commended the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for his prompt payment of counterpart funds which has made the state to benefit very well from donor-funded projects.

The Osun CSDP Operation Manager, Mr Felix Akinwande, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Mr Ademola Adeyemo and the Project Officer Supervisor, Engineer Abiodun Oparinde in the separate presentation buttressed Abokede's position and charged the desk officers to familiarize themselves with the new strategy. The participants said they gain sufficiently from the training.