Fraud: EFCC Daocks Businessmn for N1.6m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, arraigned one Nura Abubakar before Justice A.Y Sanya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a 2- count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1, 655,500.00.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, NURA ABUBAKAR and AHMED IBRAHIM (now at large) sometime in September, 2017 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intent to defraud induced one Hadiza Umar to deliver to you the sum of One Million Six Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N1,655,500.00) only under the pretence that the said sum would be utilized to service her interest in a business for the supply of Solar package kit which cost N75,000,000:00 (Seventy Five Million Naira) only, facts you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively ”.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Sanya adjourned the case to July 16, 2018 for commencement of trial and ordered the remand of the accused person in the prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.