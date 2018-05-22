3rd Year Anniversary: Okowa To Hold Inter-denominational Praise, Worship Programme

As part of the activities to mark the third anniversary of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, Delta State Government would hold an inter-denominational praise and worship programme in Asaba.

Chairman of the organising committee for the anniversary celebration, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, in a statement, said that the programme which is billed to hold on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Event Centre, Asaba from 9.00am would feature eminent preachers, and renowned gospel singers.

According to him, “Deltans have a lot of reasons to celebrate; it is celebration of peace, unity, positive development in terms of landmark infrastructure. This year's celebration is unique; we are celebrating three years of God's goodness on Deltans through the instrumentality of Governor Okowa's administration”

He enjoined Deltans and lovers of democracy to come and celebrate God's goodness to the state through praise and thanksgiving,

Artistes expected to perform at the event, according to him, include Chioma Jesus, Sammy Okpozo, Prosper Ochimana, David G, Samsong, Elijah Oyelade, and Onyekan Dunsin.

Prominent Deltans from all walks of life including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy. Deacon Burutu Otuaro is expected to grace the Thanksgiving Event.