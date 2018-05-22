Delta State APC CONGRESS: Two Factional Chairmen Emerges

As the battle for supremacy continues to rage in the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, faction of the party has produced Chief Cyril Ogodo, as the state chairman of the party.

In same vein, the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction has also returned Prophet Jones Ode Erue, as another factional chairman of the party in the state, thereby creating parallel executives in the state.

The Olorogun Emerhor faction held its State congress at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, presided over by the Hon Eugene Odo congress committee and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with an overwhelming presence of various security agencies on ground to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Also, the Senator Omo-Agege faction was conducted by Senator Olugbenga Obadara-led State Congress Committee at Saint Mulumba College, Okpanam, Oshimili South local government area

The later which is the second State congress in Delta State by the APC within 48 hours, is coming under the instruction of an earlier postponement of the Congress by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Chief Ogodo who scored a total vote cast of 931, defeated his rival Barr, Fred Obe who scored 99 votes cast.

While declaring Ogodo as the winner of the State Congress and the new Chairman of the Party in Delta, Hon Odo declared that a total of 1439 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the State were accredited, with 13 void votes.

In his comments, the Leader of APC in the State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor described the Congress as very peaceful and a demonstration of true democracy, adding that after the congress, all aggrieved members will be reached out to in order to prepare for the 2019 political battle.

“The chairmanship position was contested and that is why we are voting Local Government by Local government, which is democracy at work. This is the ‘Unity Train’ but there are a few people who are out there who don’t want to join. Our effort is that, after this congress, we will reach out again to them and that is the role that the National is going to play. We don’t want anybody outside because we have PDP to fight and unless we are out together, it is going to more difficult for us to remove PDP.” Emerhor stated.

Chief Cyril Ogodo in his acceptance speech thanked the various leaders from the three senatorial districts who were present at the congress and appreciated the efforts of the congress planning committee for doing a very nice job.

“Let us go home and be united so that we will be able to install an APC government in Delta State come 2019. For those who are outside, we will surely bring them inside the house so that in 2019, we will be able to takeover Government House.”

He further commended his opponent for putting up the challenge and accepting the result of the congress in good faith.

The congress which came to an end by 4:00 pm was largely attended by APC faithful from across the State.

Meanwhile, the Senator Omo-Agege faction was affirmative election with 35 executives just as Omo-Agege, claimed that the Olugbenga Committee was the authentic Committee recognized by the National Secretariat.

