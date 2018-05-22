Shettima Flags-off Distribution Of 2018 ‘ramadan Kareem’ Food With Fulani Community In Borno

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state today flagged off the distribution of ‘Ramadan Kareem’ with presentation of food items to the parents of Fulani pupils popularly known as Bororo enrolled under a special education programme initiated for them by his administration.

The event took place at the New GRA Primary and Junior Community Secondary school Maiduguri near the NUJ Press Center.

The Governor said he decided to flag-off the programme with the Fulani community in order to give them a sense of belonging, and also thanked the Fulani herdsmen for buying his idea to enroll their children into school under the special education programme initiated by his administration while pledging his continuous support to them.

He added that the ‘Ramadan Kareem’ will be extended to other parts of the society to enable the Muslim Ummah perform their Ramadan Fast with ease.

Governor Shettima also urged them to embrace other Government programmes for the good of their children especially taking them to hospital whenever they are sick, saying," it is the responsibility of the Government to put off their medical bills".

The Governor also emphasized that the Fulani Bororo have a stake in Borno just as any other bona-fide indigene of the State, hence the need to carry them along, pledging to allocate some slots to them when giving out the houses at the new Dangote estate constructed by the Borno State government with the support of Dangote Foundation N2 billion aid to victims of boko Haram insurgency located at Dalori area along Bama road.

Earlier at the event, Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Usman Jidda Shuwa who spoke in Fulfulde, and the State’s Commissioner for Education, Musa Inuwa kubo noted that the ceremony was to flag-off the distribution of this year's ‘Ramadan Kareem’ food items and the Governor decided to start with them because they are so dear to him and marginalized for long. Therefore, they urged them to encourage their children to pay attention to school.

The Chairman of the Fulani’s association,Alhaji Modibbo was full of gratitude to Governor Kashim Shettima for introducing the Fulani Bororo education programme for the benefit of their children, saying ,"no Government anywhere in Nigeria has given them such recognition, empathy and support for them and their families."