Miscreants masquerading as students to disrupt academic activities, BSU says

Arising from the unwarranted protest that hit the Benue State University, Makurdi on Monday, 21st May, 2018, the management of the institution has alerted the public of a grand plan by mischief makers to use miscreants to disrupt academic activities in the University.

According a statement made available to newsmen which was signed by Mrs. Catherine Terlumun Bur, the Acting Registrar, the institution says the outing was a complete agenda of miscreants who are masquerading as students.

The institution called on parents to warm their children and wards to stay away from the institution or be ready to be visited with the full wrath of the law just as it enjoined those causing the mischief to desist from breaching public peace.

The rest of the statement reads: “It has come to the attention of Management of Benue State University that some group of miscreants parading themselves as students of the University, in the early hours of Monday 21st May 2018, took over, locked up and displaced the security manning the main gate of the University, bringing to a halt, the inflow and outflow of human and vehicular traffic into the University including Nursery and Primary School pupils for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“This action is particularly worrisome in view of the fact that the University is scheduled to commence accreditation of programmes by the National Universities Commission from Monday 21st May 2018.

“It should be noted that the University is yet to conduct election into the leadership of the Student Union since the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Executive Committee. Consequently, the University does not have any Student Union leadership currently.

“Management wishes to warn the perpetrators to vacate the gate in their own interest as it will not hesitate to avail itself of lawful means to deal with the situation. Parents and guardians are also advised to restrain their wards from actions capable of breaching the peace on campus as no student has engaged Management on any grievances whatsoever.

“The University wishes to inform all bonafide students of this institution to go about their registration and other normal academic activities as the First Semester of the 2017/2018 academic session has commenced in earnest. For purposes of emphases, Management hereby reiterates its resolve to ensure that timelines for registration and other activities are strictly observed”.