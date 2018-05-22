Ondo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly has impeached its Deputy Speaker Iroju Ogundeji.

Shortly after the impeachment which took place during plenary on Tuesday, a new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bimbo Fajolu was appointed.

Ogundeji was impeached by his colleagues for being at loggerheads with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun.

He was among the 18 lawmakers who defected to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu became governor in February 2017.

Fajolu's nomination, on the other hand, was moved by Hon. Isreal Olajide, and was seconded by erstwhile Speaker, Hon. Jumoke Akindele.

He was immediately sworn in by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun.

Fajolu represents Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly. (Channels TV)