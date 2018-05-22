Catholic Diocese of Osogbo holds peaceful protest over incessant killings in Nigeria

The Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Osun state, today held a peaceful protest against incessant killings and bloodletting across the country and urged President Muhammad Buhari to take the issue of insecurity very serious.

The priests, nuns and members of the church who trooped out for the protest were armed with rosaries, bibles and placards containing various inscriptions.

They urged the Federal Government and security agencies to act on time and to stop killings of innocent lives.

The Catholic mission faithful who dressed in their various church uniform converged at Jaleyemi area and marched to the popular Olaiya junction before proceeding to the Osun State House of Assembly where a statement of concerns was presented to the Speaker, Hon. Najeem Salaam.

The placards displayed by the demonstrators has: "Enough is Enough," " Stop Incessant Killings Now" "Embrace The Culture of Life, not that of killing " "FG should bring Killer herdsmen to justice," "Provide job for youths and not guns" "Human lives are sacred, protect lives" among others inscriptions.

The Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola while addressing journalists specifically condemned the murder of of two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Fr. Felix Tyolaha as well as seventeen other Catholic faithful by a gang of terrorists on Tuesday, April 24 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukor-Mbalom, Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue state during morning Mass.

Speaking on behalf of the bishop, the Vicar General of the diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Ajayi, said the country now flows with human blood instead of honey.

"This peaceful and prayerful protest is in compliance with the directive of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN). It's tagged 'March For Life'. We are protesting the incessant killings taking place in all parts of our country Nigeria. We are calling on government to provide adequate security for everyone and take decisive steps in ending the current culture of death through a sincere respect for, protection and promotion of human life."

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salaam while receiving the protesters said the lawmakers would take appropriate steps on their demands.