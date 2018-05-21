TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

PDP News | 21 May 2018 17:06 CET

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Did Not Decamp To SDP, He Remains a PDP Chieftain -Bisi Olawunmi

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
"Reports that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, has left the PDP and joined the SDP are false. Such reports are nothing but social-media gossip and fake news put out by disgruntled elements working for the Buhari administration. They are best ignored and treated with the contempt that they deserve"- Bisi Olawunmi, Special Assistant on Social Media to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode stated today.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU MAKE OF YOURSELF
By: akoaso,Hamburg-germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists