Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Did Not Decamp To SDP, He Remains a PDP Chieftain -Bisi Olawunmi

"Reports that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, has left the PDP and joined the SDP are false. Such reports are nothing but social-media gossip and fake news put out by disgruntled elements working for the Buhari administration. They are best ignored and treated with the contempt that they deserve"- Bisi Olawunmi, Special Assistant on Social Media to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode stated today.

