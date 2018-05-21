FG is plotting to assassinate me: Gov. Wike

RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, raised the alarm on Sunday that the Federal Government was plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.

Wike disclosed this during the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of his administration at the Living Faith Church, D-Line in Port Harcourt.

The governor said, “Intelligence report available to us as of this morning indicated that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was an accidental discharge.”

Explaining that the plot of the All Progressives Congress Federal Government and its associates would not intimidate him, Wike stated that he remained committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers State.

He said that the plan would fail because God would continue to defend him, adding that there was a high level of conspiracy against the state.

“The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up,” the governor added.

Wike told the church that the APC-led Federal Government, through the Inspector General of Police, plotted to plant millions of dollars and AK-47 rifles at his Abuja residence when the police went to an Abuja Court to get a search warrant.

He further stated that the court stopped the police from their “evil plot” when it ruled that they (police) should not search his Abuja residence.

“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the police, but I know their evil intention,” he said.

Wike said that the state government had come to thank God for His protection in the face of a continuous plot by agents of the APC Federal Government.

He noted that despite the declaration by a former governor that his administration would not be able to pay salaries let alone do projects, his administration had succeeded in delivering outstanding projects.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Isaac Folaji, said thanksgiving engendered growth and blessing.

He said thanksgiving enhanced God's protection and financial multiplication, adding that God would bless Rivers State as a result of the dedication service.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said Rivers people will sack Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 general elections.

He said, “I am confident that Rivers people are done with him (Wike); he has betrayed us, he has robbed us of our dignity, he has robbed us of our resources. Enough is enough.

“Let me repeat it again, on the 29th of May next year by 12 noon, the APC will be in the Government House, Port Harcourt. Governor Wike will have one of two options. Option number one, go back to his village in Rumueprikom; option number two, he will be in prison. If I don't have confidence that Rivers people want him out, I will not be saying so.” – Punch