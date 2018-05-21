Metuh collapses in court

A former Publicity National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Olisa Metuh, collapsed Monday morning as he was making his way to the dock for his resumed trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Metuh, who with his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014, fell down, shortly after the case was called on Monday.

The incident happened about 9.01am in the courtroom on Monday.

Metuh, was seated in the courtroom close to the dock before the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang.

The judge had to stand down the matter to enable medical officials to attend to the defendant.

The court’s medical officials, whose attention were called after the incident, entered the courtroom at 9.19am.

The matter was the first on the list of cases before Justice Abang, who travels from Warri, Delta State Division of the Federal High Court to the Abuja Division to hear Metuh’s matter and other criminal cases assigned to him in Abuja.

‎Medical officials were still attending to him as of the time of filing this report at 9.25am. – Punch