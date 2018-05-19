Imo Apc State Congress: Eke Emerges Imo Apc Chairman

The All Progressives Congress, Imo State chapter, against all odds, Saturday, May 19, 2018, successfully held its State Congress with Dr. Hillary Eke returning as the State Chairman.

The occasion, which attracted delegates from 27 local government areas of the State was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The Congress conducted by Musa Umar led Congress Committee, which took place at the NDDC Youth Skill Acquisition center in Ehime local government area of the State as a result of non-conduciveness of the party secretariat torched a week ago and cordoned by security agents, witnessed delegates electing candidates of their choice.

The Congress, which witnessed the return of Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe as the Vice Chairman also saw to the emergence of new executive members from the three zones of the State.

Commenting in respect of the election, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere commended the party faithful for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the congress, saying that with this the party is set to move forward and better equipped to face other critical challenges.

He highlighted that the party is on the same page both at the State and the national level with a view to emerging victorious in 2019 general election.

The Deputy Governor charged all party supporters to remain resolute and keep faith with the party as the leadership is set to enmesh itself in issues that concern people’s welfare and developmental programmes that will trickle down to the down trodden as enshrined in its constitution.

“I congratulate all elected executive members of our great party for emerging victorious in this keenly contested congress. I urge them to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that they carry everybody along as we are one family. Let me also implore all to remember that our goal is to better the lots of our people and we must be careful how we manage our relationship with our people because that is the whole essence of governance;” he enthused.

In his contribution, the Chairman of APC Disciplinary Committee, Barr Kingsley Ononuju said the congress was a great success, saying it showed that people are determined to take back their party.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates who showed determination to return the party to its glorious path.

Speaking on the court injunction, he said there was no court injunction and that if there was, the party was ready to obey since we are law abiding. “I can tell you authoritatively, there was no such injunction restraining us from holding our State Congress. We know those who flout court orders. Our joy is that he now knows that courts exist. We advise them to look back and obey all existing court orders.

Speaking on his re-election, Dr. Eke thanked the party faithful for reposing confidence on him, promising to work with all so as to reposition the party for greater success with the hind sight of upholding the freedom of the citizenry and democratic tenets.