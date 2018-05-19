Gov. Gaidam Assures YSU Medical College of Continues Support .

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has assured the Yobe State University (YSU) that he will continue to support the newly established medical college of the institution as it prepares to begin admission of students.

The governor made the assurance yesterday during the inspection of completed construction works and installation of classroom, office, laboratory and library furniture and equipment.

"We have provided the enabling environment for the medical college to kick off, start admitting students and start academic services in earnest.

"The ball is now in the court of the University - the vice chancellor and the provost of the college - to deliver the required services. The structures were excellently put in place, the furniture provided, the road network within the college, etc. are all excellent.

"I can assure you Mr. Vice Chancellor that our government is committed and we are ready to continue to support you up to the end of my tenure. Whoever is taking over from me I am sure will sustain the tempo", Gaidam said.

The head of the department of human physiology of the college, Prof. Mahmud Yehia Mahmud Shoukry, who spoke during the governor's visit, commended him for the courage to set up the college.

"The college of medical sciences is a place where doctors are trained to take care of patients, of human beings, especially the poor...I want to say that each department here in this college is like a faculty or a full college in my country, Egypt.

"We want the outcome of this investment to be the training of very clever and well trained doctors that will take full care of patients in the future. This is our target", Prof Shoukry said.

Governor Gaidam was taken around the college during his visit by the Vice Chancellor of YSU Prof. Yakubu Mukhtar, who conducted the governor round the human physiology, biochemistry and human anatomy departments of the medical college as well as lecture theatres and the college library.