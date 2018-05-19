Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation to distribute N5.82 million to needy in Osun

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation will on Saturday, 3rd day of Ramadan distribute the proceed of Zakat worth N5.82 million in forms of cash and materials to the needy.

The 9th Zakat Distribution will kick off by 11:00am at the Multipurpose Hall of Western Sun International Hotel, Aisu/NYSC Camp Road, Ede.

The Osun State Administrative Officer, Mallam Moshood Olaoye said a week long humanitarian programme which has already featured an Iftar for the Ilesa Prison Inmates on Thursday, Senior Citizens Support for selected aged in Osogbo and Ede will also take place on Sunday

This will then be followed by presentation of valuable materials to FOMWAN Orphanage Home in Osogbo on Monday before another Iftar that will be conducted for the Ile-Ife Prison inmates Tuesday.

Olaoye said the amount spent so far are the donations of Zakat collected from few Muslims in the state.

He therefore called on well-meaning individuals to donate generously to the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation especially in this month if Ramadan to enhance its capacity to further alleviate poverty, empower the masses and bring succour to the poor in the society.