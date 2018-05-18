Santa Fe School,Texas another senseless school shooting, another painful reminder regarding gun control

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), joins the nation in grieving the death of innocent victims who were brutally earlier today, Friday, May 18, 2018 , at the Santa Fe School in Texas claiming at least 8 innocents lives and injuring few others according to media reports. The shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzi, 17-year-old was arrested.

AHRC-USA expresses its sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved-ones in this senseless and ugly act of violence and act of domestic terror. AHRC wishes all the injured a speedy recovery.

This is another painful reminder regarding the much needed gun control laws and regulations reviews and assessment. The series of tragedies as a result of such shootings mandates our collective efforts as people and as government to help reform such laws to be more firm, tough and more responsible. Gun violence is a public safety challenge and a political problem.

"This is a human-made disaster. We expect schools to be safe places where our children can learn and grow," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Unfortunately, we see that too many times this is not the case," added Hamad. "We as a society have to think long and hard of how we found ourselves in this situation and deal with the gun violence crisis in the country," concluded Hamad.