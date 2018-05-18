Operation Lafiya Dole Trains 22 Personnel On Explosives Detection, Disposal

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole has concluded training for the first set of 22 personnel in an Explosive detection and disposal training program organised by the British Liaison and Support Team in Maiduguri.

A statement issued Friday by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said the capacity development program came in the heels of Boko Haram terrorists resort to attacking soft and vulnerable targets in North Eastern Nigeria.

In response to the terrorists IED attacks, the British Liaison and Support Team in partnership with the Theatre Command organized instructional and practical training packages to shore up troops' Counter IED capacity in theatre of operation.

The British team also made a donation of Explosive Ordnance Disposal kits to each of the trainees.

In a symbolic presentation of one of the kits to the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, the Commander of the British team Lt Col Alex Micheal said the training program was United Kingdom's support to Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East theatre.

The Theatre Commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas expressed appreciation for the support and partnership, assuring that the EOD troops will now be better able to function efficiently.