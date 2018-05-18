Personnel Audit Of Public, Private Basic Education Institutions To Provide Reliable Data For Proper Planning

The comprehensive personnel audit of all basic education institutions which is currently ongoing across the 36 states was part of the Federal Government (FG), plan to improve on the quality of education in the country, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said.

Dr. Bobboyi, was speaking when the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, led other members of the team to Delta State as part of the Commission’s 2018 National Personnel Audit of all public and private basic education institutions.

The Federal Government team was received by the Executive Chairman and Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu and Sir Byron Unini respectively just as they were conducted round some schools in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC while explaining the objectives of the personnel audit embarked upon by the Commission at the end of the visit to Delta State on Wednesday, in Asaba stated that the audit exercise would provide accurate and reliable data for effective planning.

Speaking further, he said the first step of the exercise which brought the team to the 3 geo-political zones of the southern part of the country is to carry out a comprehensive audit of all schools, pupils, teachers and facilities which will help the Commission to develop a detailed geographic information system for effective monitoring and evaluation.

Dr. Hamid who expressed satisfaction on the quality of facilities at the Castlegreen Montesori International School Asaba, also hinted that the exercise would help them to update their data in terms of geographical locations of schools, teaching workforce and their qualifications.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon Sunny Ogwu while receiving the team to Delta State, said that the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has continued to invest massively in the educational sector with the aim of building solid and quality educational system that can stand the test of time.

The team also visited Anambra State and Edo State as part of its National Personnel Audit visits to Schools in the three geo-political zones in the southern part of the Country.