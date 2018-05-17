We Must Provide Clean Water To Avoid Future Epidemics, Disaster – Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has vowed to provide clean water and fix all the water schemes in Imo State, a project he said must be tackled to avoid epidemics and avoidable potential landslide attributable to individual unregulated bore holes.

Prince Madumere made this assertion at the VIP section of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport while responding to questions from newsmen over the non-functionality water schemes in the State recently.

Prince Madumere explained that clean water and sanitation have far reaching positive effect on the citizenry, adding that provision of clean water to the people is not just a priority but the right of the people.

He however lamented that it is even worrisome with the recent discovery of a possible landslide due to unregulated proliferation of water boreholes, which he said signals danger for the people and the generations to come.

Explaining the way forward towards solving the dearth of clean pipe borne water, Madumere submitted that there is need to revitalize most of the government agencies that designed the master plan of the Owerri and Imo State at large.

His words; “Water is life and water and sanitation go hand in hand. In any forward looking State, the citizenry should not be seen begging for water facilities. It shows a caring government because what goes into the mouth determines the health and wellbeing of the people. We cannot also discuss hygiene, sanitation and public health with provision of clean drinking water. I say so because of the incessant sinking of boreholes without proper test to ensure the safety of our people. Again, recently, I read about a study that bothered on the potential danger of incessant bore hole as the sole means of drinking, which its result is that it might cause landslide in the city of Owerri. Water must be the cheapest commodity to our people if not free. I must tell you, people like us don’t just jump into issue, we plan and I can assure you, our blueprint on water will satisfy our people. I tell you, this is one thing we must fix when elected by our people because I am a goal getter by the special grace of God. “

Speaking further, he revealed that there are water schemes scattered all over the State, assuring they will be fixed and reticulate where necessary, adding that water is a necessity of life and must be pursued with vigour.