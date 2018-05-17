Crescent Varsity pioneers new courses in communication studies

The Department of Mass Communication, Crescent University Abeokuta has pioneered the teaching of new courses in Nigeria.In a release from the Department, the courses according to the Head of Department, Dr Kola Adesina are in compliance with the 2018 Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) for undergraduate programmes in Nigerian universities.

The courses are Digital Public Relations and Advertising (MAS 406),Nigeria Today (MAS 311) and Reporting Religion (MAS 313 ).

Congratulating the department, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamla said he was happy for the creativity and ingenuity the faculty members to have thought out of the box to bring about the contemporary courses which will enhance the productivity of future alumni of the university in any area they might find themselves.

Prof. Gbajabiamila extolled the department for continuously producing alumni of global standard both in employment and further studies,urging them not to relent in their efforts to produce world class products.

He said that he was aware that pioneered courses were in congruence with 2018 BMAS of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that "All higher institutions in Nigeria offering degree programmes in Mass Communication are free to to decide on the contents, nature and organisation of their courses.Consequently, mass communication degree programmes offered by any institution in Nigeria should have their own particular characteristics".

Responding, Adesina explained that since the new media and internet journalism have changed the facet of advertising and public relations practice globally,there was the need to upgrade the teaching of the two specialisations from the conventional practice.

He added that while the course Reporting Religion will teach students about six major religions of the world, tolerate adherents of other religions and live in harmony with fellow humans, Nigeria Today will equip students of mass communication with a fair overview of their country as well as its natural resources and diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

Adesina unveiled that the courses would add to the superlative performance of products of the department which has been the flagship of the university of academic and moral excellence.