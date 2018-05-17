CIMA Africa and ICAN sign groundbreaking MOU

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Africa and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) have announced the completion of processes that would lead to signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enable ICAN members complete an accelerated route to earn the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. An event to formalize the signing of the MOU between the two bodies has been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Monday, 21st May.

A statement from CIMA said the partnership between CIMA and ICAN is a continuation of CIMA’s efforts to reskill finance professionals in Africa to meet the needs of an evolving world.

“Backed by the strength of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants which is the new global organisation formed by CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), CIMA is working to equip finance professionals with the education and resources they need to go beyond for the future”, the statement read.