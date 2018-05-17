Aregbesola's Senior Technical Adviser reaffirms commitment to timely delivery of donor-funded projects 

The Senior Technical Adviser to Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Development Partners and International Relations, Dr. Michael Olugbile has reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor to ensure timely delivery of all donor-funded projects in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in his office in Osogbo on Wednesday during a media pally, Olugbile assured that all the donor-funded projects in the state were on course and would be delivered as scheduled.

“We are overseeing all the existing donor-funded projects in the state so as to ensure that they are properly executed according to specification and deliver on schedule for the use of the the people".

"We are also exploring opportunities to partner with donor agencies and other development partners to secure funding and technical assistance for projects across all sectors in the state”.

He noted the state government is very open transparent transparent on projects and that the administration of Governor Aregbesola and that the funds from donors were properly channeled to project that would make good impact on the people of the state.