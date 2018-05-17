How two young men killed neighbor, steal his motorcycle (Story & Photos)

Two young men, Patrick Udom and James Roland have sent their neighbor at Imodi-Imosan, Ogun State, Happy Patrick to early grave in a bid to steal his Bajaj motorcycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told Nigerian Voice that Udom and Roland confirmed that they murdered Happy.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested following a complaint by the elder brother of the deceased, Mr Moses Utuede who reported at Obanlende Divisional headquarter that his younger brother, left home around 7:00am of 15th of May 2018 and did not return home with his motorcycle.

Oyeyemi said "On the strength of the report, the DPO SP Jaiye Richard detailed detectives to embark on full scale investigation in order to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the victim."

"Investigation later revealed that the victim was last seen with Patrick Udom and he was promptly arrested.

"After a thorough investigation, Patrick Udom confessed to have killed the victim ably assisted by Roland James."

"He stated further that the victim was killed because they wanted to steal his motorcycle which they actually did after killing their victim."

The police said the body of the deceased which was concealed in a sack and threw into a nearby bush has been recovered.

Also two cutlasses used to kill the deceased, one hammer and a digger were equally recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State Mr Ahmed Iliysasu transferred the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discrete investigation and prosecution of the suspects.