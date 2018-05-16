Ramadan: Aregbesola admonishes Muslims to be sober 

The Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has admonished Muslims to be sober and do things with moderation in the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a press statement by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, the Governor charged Muslims in the country to observe Ramadan fasting with best practices and share love with fellow Muslims and neighbours.

According to him "I am most pleased to see the beginning of this year’s Ramadan. Ramadan is that period when Muslims worldwide engage in fasting – a physical and spiritual act of self denial, cleansing, prayer, fellowship and charity."

"As one of the pillars of Islam, Ramadan is also a time of deep consecration to spiritual matters. It is therefore a time of spiritual awakening and commitment to the tenets of Islam."

"Let us be sober and do all things with moderation. Let us remember the poor, the sick, the beleaguered and those in one difficulty or another in our prayers and work of charity."

"As we celebrate this great festival of the religion of peace, may the peace and comfort of Allah SWT rest upon us, our family, community, state and nation."

"This is wishing all Muslims Ramadan Kareem, with love and grace on behalf of the government and the good people of Osun," Aregbesola said.