Gov. Gaidam Approves 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) Implementation

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam if Yobe state has approved for immediate 100% implementation the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals in the state’s health sector.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Bego, Director-General of Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said prior to the approval, the CONHESS implementation rate was at 70 percent.

The governor has also approved 100 percent implementation of the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medical officers.

A submission on the salaries of administrative staff of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) was also approved by the governor.

The total monetary implication of the approvals and the difference between the existing salaries being enjoyed by the three groups of beneficiaries stood at N74, 335, 339.2 per month.

With the Yobe State Government now implementing CONHESS, CONMESS and YSUTH administrative staff salaries at 100 percent, Governor Gaidam has brought the remuneration package in the state’s health sector at par with what obtains in federal government health institutions.