22 Countries to Grace Nigeria’s 2018 Mining Week

Not less than 22 countries, 100 mine exploration companies, 40 exhibitors and sponsors will be expected to attend the third Nigerian 2018 Mining Week.

The event, which is expected to take place from October 2018, with the theme: “Nigeria Mining Week; Enabling and Promoting Global Mining Practices Through Good Governance and Resources Mobilisation”, will provide a unique opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, delegates and attendees to dialogue between government and players in the industry.

The President, Nigerian Miners Association, Alhaji Shehu Sani, while addressing the press on Monday in Abuja, revealed that for the first time, this year’s mining week is expected to feature a mentorship programme, where genuine young miners would be paired with established miners for grooming.

According to Sani, “Our expectation this year is for the Nigerian Mining Week to be a one stop shop for all miners, vendors, suppliers and all kinds of stakeholders to dialogue.”

He observed that at the third annual mining week, “we expect a critical assessment of the industry, progress, challenges and alignment of the global mining industry”.

“There is going to be a matchmaking platform in this present annual mining week, which will provide a unique opportunity to sponsors, exhibitors, VIPs and to connect and organise meeting with key attendees using the business to business matchmaking platform.

“Also, the mentorship programme is an opportunity for businesses to grow, and the initiative, as part of our corporate social responsibility, we feel those who are already established in the sector should have the responsibility and to nurture and mentor the young ones with genuine aspiration to grow in the sector. We hope that at the end of the event, mentorship candidates will be selected and groomed over time,” Sani said.

Responding, the Business Development Manager, Spintelligent, Clarion Event, Mr. Kudakwashe Tsingano, explained that the Nigeria Mining Week is the one event shaping the Nigerian mining landscape.

According to him, “The success of this event is based on strong partnership and trust-based relationships with stakeholders.”

Tsingano posited that the third year Nigeria Mining Week will open its door with privileged networking opportunities for serious investors, mining operators, finance houses and multilateral investors as well as technology solutions providers who are seeking a new market and new clients for mineral exploration and extraction.

He noted that: “As the annual meeting place for every mining stakeholder in Nigeria and within the region as the vehicle for driving the industry forward and ensuring that the transformation of the industry happens.”

ThisDay