32 Nigerian Firms, Others Win NNPC Crude Oil Contracts

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded 50 companies with contracts to buy Nigerian crude and more than half of them are local firms, foreign and Nigerian trading sources said, according to Reuters.

Of the total, 32 were local companies, doubling the number of awards to Nigerian firms compared to 2017.

NNPC also awarded contracts to supply crude to 12 governments, although it was not clear how many of the deals would be handled by the companies already on the list of awards.

NNPC awards the oil purchase contracts annually, but sources said the deals this year were for two years not one year.

Contract awards were announced in January last year. Sources said the government may have delayed an announcement this time by several months as it sought to line up more local firms for awards, so it could drum up support for next year’s election.

The sources said a partial list of firms awarded deals emerged on Monday, with a final list coming out on Tuesday.

This year’s overall total of 50 foreign and local firms was more than the 39 listed in 2017. The list last year also included three bilateral government deals.

NNPC did not respond to calls and emailed requests for comment.

The following is a preliminary list of winners: Nigerian companies: AA Rano, Aipec, AMG, Arkleen, Barbedos, Bono Energy, Casiva, Cretus, Emadeb, Eterna, Gladius Commodities, Hinstock, Leighton, Levene, Masters Energy, Matrix, MRS,

North West, Oando, Sahara Group, Ocean Bed (Sahara trading subsidiary), Propetrol, Prudent, Setana, Setraco,

Shoreline, Ultimate Gas, Voyage, West African Gas, Zitts and Lords, Obat Oil & Gas, and Duke Oil (NNPC subsidiary).

International trading firms and refiners: Augusta, Switzerland based; BB Energy, Lebanon; Cepsa, Spain; Glencore, Switzerland based; HPCL, Indian refiner; Litasco, trading arm of Russia’s Lukoil; Mocoh, Switzerland; Petraco, Switzerland; Petrobras, Brazil; Sacoil, South Africa; SEER, South Africa’s SacOil; Energy

Equity Resources Ltd; Socar, trading arm of Azerbaijan’s Socar; Total, France; Trafigura, Switzerland; Vitol, Britain; Calson, Vitol/NNPC joint venture; Sonara, Cameroon refining co, and ZR Energy.

Governments: China, India, South Africa, Turkey, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Togo, and Malawi.