AHRC wishes all Muslims blessed Ramadan

AHRC wishes all Muslims a blessed Ramadan:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) board of directors, staff and volunteers extend their greetings to all Muslims on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The Islamic calendar, like the Jewish calendar, is a lunar calendar and the start of the month changes from one year to the next. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Muslim calendar, it is the month in which Prophet Mohammad started receiving revelations from God. Aside from fasting, the holy month of Ramadan is a month of self-reflection, sharing, caring and giving. This Ramadan comes amidst true humanitarian tragedies that those several Muslim countries with wars, divide and conflict violating the spirit of the message of peace, gatherers, unity, love and coexistence. The ongoing tragedies in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Burma, across Africa and most recently the escalation of violence by Israeli occupied forces against the Palestinians in Gaza cast a shadow of sadness and mourning.

This year's Ramadan comes on the heal of the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, an occupied city that is holy to the three Abrahamic faiths.. Mr. Trump's decision helped add fuel to the fire of the escalating confrontations resulting in a great toll on innocent Palestinians. The crisis continues.

"We wish the Muslim community, here and abroad, a very blessed Ramadan. May the fruits of fasting, prayers and almsgiving among other good deeds during the blessed holy month of Ramadan enrich our lives and bring about peace and prosperity." said Imam Mustapha Elturk, AHRC Founding & Executive Board Member.

"Faith is a great gift and the free exercise of religion is a fundamental human right," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We are lucky and we are blessed to live in a country where the fundamental human right to free exercise of religion is respected and honored," added Hamad. "We wish our Muslim friends and supporters a blessed month," concluded Hamad.