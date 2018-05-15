Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates The Entire Muslim Ummah

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1439 A.H. The Council prays that Allah grant the Ummah the opportunity to maximise the benefits and blessings of the Holy Month.

Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 16th May, 2018 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1439 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Thursday, 17th May, 2017 as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 18th May, 2018 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1439 AH.

The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1439 AH Ramadan fast.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:

We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance.

Allahuma Baligna Ramadan ! Amin

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

