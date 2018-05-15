CO-JOINED TWINS: Delta Former SSG Commends Government

Erstwhile Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has commended the Delta State government for taking up the upkeep and surgery of the co-joined twins, currently admitted in Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

Macaulay, who earlier led a public support campaign for the Siamese twins, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts with an appeal to the public not to rest on their airs until the children are declared fit.

The commendation is following the state government's declaration during the week, to take care of the kids’ bill accruing from their surgery and upkeep.

The veteran Labour leader, however, expressed concern over the well-being of the Siamese twins in view of the strike action currently embarked on by members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in Delta State.

Macaulay stressed the need for public input to complement government effort, particularly, against the fact that the twin’s parents are financially handicapped.

Meanwhile, one of our sources at the DELSUTH confirmed that the strike action may affect the well-being of the children.

According to her, as at press time, the co-joined twins were the only patients in the hospital as others have been discharged due to the JOHESU strike.

She disclosed that though some doctors were on regular shift to cater for the twins, laboratory and sundry medical jobs are done outside the hospital, as the hospital workers are neither here nor there as a result of the strike.